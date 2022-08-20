Home   News   Article

Scorching summer sparks long-term water worries for south Warwickshire

By Simon Woodings
Published: 16:00, 20 August 2022

CRITICALLY low water levels and soaring summer temperatures have sparked serious concern across the country about the long-term health of our waterways, the investment needed to provide water security and the dropping levels in reservoirs.

While no drought or hosepipe ban is in place for Stratford district, residents and town businesses have expressed alarm at the dwindling water levels on the River Avon and its potential impact on trade and wildlife.

Itâs been a long hot summer as the River Avon is showing in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58727456)
A few days of rain will make many forget there was ever a problem. But this is a long-term issue as those past few weeks, some of the driest on record, are likely to return and a massive investment is now needed to avert a bone-dry Britain next year and the following years.

