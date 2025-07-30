THERE are not many places where you can grab the latest fashions, take part in an art auction, drive a 4x4 and then shoot some clays.

But then there are not many places like the Game Fair.

The three-day event, attracted tens of thousands of people to the Ragley Hall estate last weekend (25th to 27th July), who enjoyed a huge variety of activities, displays, talks, stands, shops and attractions as well as animals galore.

The Game Fair took place at Ragley Hall last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Rural sports featured heavily while a variety of adorable pooches took part in numerous dog competitions.

Speaking on the final day, a spokesperson said: “Day Three of The Game Fair delivered outstanding competition, style, and spirit - from the crowning of our Men’s and Ladies’ High Gun Champions, to the celebration of rare talent in the Minority Gundog Breed Competition. The weekend was brought to a stylish close with our Gentlemen Style Sunday Lunch, hosted by the one and only Vinnie Jones - recent star of hit TV series The Gentlemen.”

