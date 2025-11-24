A NEW grassroots environmental group in Alcester wants people to enjoy the local rivers and not just see them as a cause for concern.

River Arrow & Alne Revival officially launched with an event at the Eric Payne Centre on Saturday, 8th November. Over 80 people were in attendance, including Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, who spoke to the group, which was set up by its three directors, Eleanor Cooke, Lauren Matheson and Libby Sandbrook.

After organising volunteers to clear the invasive Himalayan Balsam plant from the banks of Alcester’s rivers over the summer, Eleanor, who is a teacher, said she knew more could be done and the group was set up.

“The launch was wonderful,” she said. “There was a real sense of shared care for the Arrow and the Alne, and a feeling that people want to work together.

“Water testing was the thing people were most excited about, and many signed up straight away. We are now working to get our first kits in place and are looking for local business sponsorship so we can begin building a clear picture of the health of both rivers.

“I’m not a river expert at all, I’m a teacher. We are about communities caring for their rivers and it’s time to move away from the culture where we leave it to experts and we outsource it to these big organisations and think they’ll deal with it.”

Eleanor said the group is aiming to host a river festival next summer.

“The launch confirmed that there is a growing community along the Arrow and the Alne who want to learn, take action and bring the rivers back into daily life,” she said.

Eleanor added that it’s important for people to understand and enjoy rivers, and that this will help towards the health of our waterways.

“It’s hard not to be aware of the challenges that are being faced, but that can lead to nature being a source of anxiety rather than a source of hope, peace and enjoyment.

“These include wellbeing sessions at the river and working with schools, doing workshops and guided walks along the rivers. There is a desire to have events that allow people to enjoy the river, not just worry about it being cared for.”

The group wants to connect with other environmental causes in the district.

“We want the organisation to be a hub. We will be starting new initiatives but we’re also keen to connect people who are already doing different things, maybe even things that have nothing to do with rivers but that can feed into that.”

Eleanor concluded: “Only 16 per cent of freshwater bodies in England are classed as having good ecological health, whereas its 53 per cent in the EU. It’s a massive difference.

“Rivers are part of all our lives and we all need to kind of find our own way to connect with them”.

If you are interested in getting involved, email riverarrowvolunteers@gmail.com

