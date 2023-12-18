Success with nuts on top! Warwickshire farmers with an unusual crop

TWO farming brothers are turning their father’s tree-growing legacy into a success, feeding their community and doing their bit to tackle climate change.

Tom and David Tame are involved in tree-growing trials on their 120-acre sheep farm near Shipston and have slowly brought Warwickshire Walnuts and Granary Oils to life.

The farm has a 300-strong herd of Suffolk mule cross sheep that graze the nut orchards through a system called silvopasture – bringing trees, grass and livestock together in a symbiotic relationship all year round, except at lambing in the spring.