NEVER mind the idle chitchat about where you’re going on your holidays, one hairdresser is instead pioneering taboo-breaking conversations... about the menopause.

Matthew Curtis, whose main salon is in Union Street, Stratford, has joined forces with GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson, who runs Newson Health in Church Street. The pair hope to raise more awareness about the challenges faced by women as their fertility changes.

The average age of menopause in the UK is 51 and the hormone changes can have an enormous impact on women’s brains, skin, muscles and emotions, but also their hair. Around 40 per cent of women experience hair loss during the menopause.

Louise said: “Hair is so important to women and can really improve our confidence if our hair is looking good and feeling good. Yet a lot of women going through the menopause find that their hormones can really affect the growth, density and texture of their hair, which changes significantly during the perimenopause and menopause.

Matthew Curtis and Louise Newson (49648294)

“Matthew is my hairdresser and when one of my appointments was cancelled because of Covid restrictions we hosted a live online chat about the challenges facing women as they reach menopause.”

Since then, Matthew says, he has been on a mission to help educate the hairdressing industry on the menopause.

“We want stylists to have more knowledge, more empathy and more accurate information to be able to help, support and more accurately advise clients,” he said.

The most common area of concern for older women is hair loss, and Matthew was keen to stress the importance of talking to your stylist as there are many different reasons why this happens.

“There are loads of different factors that cause hair loss. Talking about it with your stylist and being open is crucial. We’re there to help, we’ve got loads of knowledge.”

He added: “We’re well aware that not all women are going to want to burst that taboo subject and talk about it to their hair stylist, whether they are male or female. But it happens to every woman – why don’t we talk about it? It should be spoken about.

“We can suggest solutions. For example, it could be a deficiency problem – so something as simple as a lack of iron – that is causing their hair to thin.”

Louise is one of the UK’s foremost experts on the menopause and campaigns to raise better awareness and treatment, such as HRT, on the NHS. She and her team of practitioners offer confidential one-to-one appointments from her private clinic, as well as a host of wellbeing classes and solutions.

She added: “Hair changes can be one of the first signs of menopause, and so many women tell me that it was their hairdresser that noticed changes in their hair. It’s so important to be having these conversations.”

Find out more at www.menopausedoctor.co.uk.