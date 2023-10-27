A HUGE community project has seen a cascade of 8,000 knitted poppies installed down the side of St Peter’s Church tower in Wellesbourne.

Wellesbourne church poppy cascade.

The stunning bright red poppy cascade was originally meant to include 4,000 poppies but the enthusiasm for the project meant more and more poppies were created all in time for this year’s Remembrance Day.

The poppy knitting team at Wellesbourne.

Resident Kate Skinner said: “I had seen other flower installations around the country over the last few years and wanted to create something for our village. The idea was welcomed by our vicar, Greg Bartlem, and in January we set out to knit and crochet 4,000 poppies. At first I wondered if we’d ever reach anywhere near 4,000 but the community responded with huge enthusiasm and a total of 7,845 poppies were made, almost double what we asked for!”