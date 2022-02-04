Stunning light spectacle opening in Warwickshire art gallery's grounds

THE beautiful landscaped park and woodland at Compton Verney will be bathed in some dazzling light from next week as a new visitor experience opens.

Compton Verney Spectacle of Light Photo: Compton Verney (54696635)

Spectacle of Light will see the house and grounds transformed by a series of stunning, night-time light installations.

From Friday (11th February), visitors will be able to walk through the changing Light Curve, enjoy the Carpet of Colour on the main lawn and watch the sparkling light beams across the lake.

The walking tour stretches from the welcome centre, through the woodland, along the lake, and over the bridge to the house, and back again.

Trees will be lit up all the way and music will play at each spectacle.

Compton Verney Spectacle of Light Photo: Compton Verney (54696639)

Julie Finch, director and CEO of Compton Verney said: “Compton Verney is the perfect, safe place to meet with family and friends in the fresh air and our new Spectacle of Light is another fantastic, and new, reason for people to come and visit.

“We can’t wait to welcome more people to our grounds to enjoy art and creativity in the great outdoors.”

Compton Verney Spectacle of Light Photo: Compton Verney (54696626)

A staggered entry system will be in operation to create 15-minutes distance between groups. Entry begins at 5.30pm and the last trail tour is at 7.45pm. The park closed at 10pm.

The event runs until 6th March.

For prices and to book, visit www.comptonverney.org.uk.