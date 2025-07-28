Studley’s Hannah Hampton saves two Spain penalties as England win UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

STUDLEY’S Hannah Hampton was the penalty hero once again as she helped England to beat Spain in the final of UEFA Woman’s Euro 2025.

It was a nervy final, with England going in at the break 1-0 down. Shortly after the second half started, England levelled when Alessia Russo headed in substitute Chloe Kelly’s cross.

Hampton made some important saves during the game, and not for the first time in this tournament she was vital in the spot kick shoot-out. The goalkeeper, who plays her club football for Chelsea, saved two penalties as Spain missed a total of three. Chloe Kelly scored the all important penalty to secure England’s second consecutive European Championship title.

Hannah Hampton with the European Championship trophy

Hannah spoke to the England media team after the game and her elation shone through.

“It’s been unbelievable, incredible. We’ve shown during this tournament that we can come back when we go a goal down, we have that grit, we’ve got English blood in us. We never say die and we just keep going and we did that today.”

Lionesses boss Wiegman rallied the troops with a motivational speech, as Hampton said the manager repeatedly told the players “This is England, this is our moment.’

“We dug in for the 120 minutes, we’ve done what we needed to do to keep Spain. It was just one kick, that was it.

“When Chloe stepped up, I was miming a kicking motion and said, ‘if she scores, do we win? I had completely lost track of what was going on.

“They kept cheering at me and yelling at me and I didn’t know what the answer was but as soon as she ran off, I thought that’s it, ‘we’ve won’. I can’t believe it, I don’t think this is going to sink in for a while.”

Hannah will join the rest of her team mates for a welcome home celebration in London on Tuesday (29th July). The event will take place on the Mall, culminating with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.





