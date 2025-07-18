ENGLAND Women are into the semi-finals of Euro 2025 - thanks in part to some local heroics.

Hannah Hampton, who is from Studley, played a key role in the penalty shoot-out as the game against Sweden ended 2-2 after extra time. It looked like it would be a disappointing night for the Lionesses in Zurich when Sweden raced into a 2-0 lead with just 25 minutes on the clock.

However, a spirited second half display saw Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang get the goals late on to draw England level. After neither team could find a winner in extra time, that eft the tie to be settled with the dreaded penalty shootout…

A chance for goalkeepers to be heroes, Hannah was patched up after a collision in extra time gave her a nose bleed. This didn’t stop her playing a huge part however, as she saved two spot kicks to help England to a 3-2 shoot-out win and a spot in the final four.

It wasn’t the best shoot-out fans had ever seen, but after England captain Lucy Bronze made no mistake with her penalty and Sweden’s Smilla Holmberg fired over the bar, the job was done.

Speaking to the England Media team after the game, Hannah it was a match that was stressful to both play in and watch.

Hannah Hampton celebrating the penalty shoot-out win at the tournament (Photo by Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“Every single time I saved one, I was just thinking please put it in so we have a bit of a cushion. Then their ‘keeper just went and saved the next one. I was thinking, ‘Oh goodness, here we go.’”



Hannah also spoke about the nose injury she sustained during the game.

“I think I was better in the game when I had one nostril than when I was completely fine but just happy and relieved now,” she said.



“It’s fine. To be honest, me and nosebleeds never go well. Me and the doctor have some great history with having to go to hospital and stuff.



“So as soon as he came over and I say, ‘Doctor, my nose is bleeding,’ and he’s thinking not again.



“But it’s fine, I’m better without one nostril now.”

Hannah will next be in action for England against Italy on Tuesday 22nd July, with the match kicking off at 8pm. We’re all behind you, Hannah!





