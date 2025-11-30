AN independent florist in Studley is marking 35 years in business.

Pam Taylor Hughes, who runs Studley Florist on the High Street, opened the shop on 30th November 1990.

As well as serving customers in Studley, Redditch, Alcester and beyond, Pam said she also includes some well-known faces among her clients, including Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, and England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

“It’s such a proud moment to celebrate 35 years in business,” she said. “When I opened the shop back in 1990, I never imagined the incredible journey it would take us on. I feel very privileged to have been part of so many special moments in people’s lives – the happy ones and the sad times too.

“Flowers have the power to make people smile, and knowing we have helped to do that for our community and our customers means the world to us.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without my amazing team and the support of my family and our loyal customers – thank you.”

While the business started as a one woman operation, there is now a team of four and Pam’s family have all played a role in helping the shop thrive.

As a businesswoman and member of the community, Pam has also supported local causes over the years, donating raffle prizes, selling poppies for the Studley branch of the Royal British Legion and even completing a parachute jump and raising £2,000 for the Studley First Responders.