Studley and Shottery could get new 20mph zones

NEW 20mph zones could be introduced across Warwickshire, including Studley and Shottery.

Nine councillors have put forward 20mph schemes to be designed and costed out by county council engineers.

20mph sign.

Meanwhile, a trial scheme along Henley’s High Street, proposed by the Highway Community Action Fund, has reached the consultation stage when residents will have their say.

Paul Taylor, who heads up the forestry and minor works team at the county council, outlined the process and the options available.

At last week’s Warwickshire County Council communities overview and scrutiny committee, he said: “We currently have nine councillors using their delegated budget to develop 20mph schemes with another four considering options.

“These schemes vary in geographical size and design type and they do need to be bespoke designed for the road we are considering.

“We need to get a good understanding of the implementation costs before we move to consultation. Most are at the design stage and it is important to establish what type we are looking at. One that we can just utilise signs and lines as markings, is obviously considerably cheaper than if we have to implement traffic calming to get the traffic speeds to a reasonable level.

“With regard to putting signs up, and signs alone, that very rarely reduces traffic speed by any discernible amount. That is why we would only provide signs and lines when traffic speeds are on or around 20mph. If the existing traffic speeds are too high for a 20mph limit then we have to look at physical traffic calming measures which involve road narrowing, etc.”

The bulk of the schemes currently being worked on are in and around Warwick – Leam Terrace East and West, Gainsborough Drive/Calder Drive, St Fremund Way, Radford Road, Bridge End and Wathen Road.

Another scheme being considered is along Norton Lindsey’s Main Road with the others being Fillongley, Atherstone and Nuneaton.