PUPILS and staff at Alcester Academy are turning the school red, to help save lives.

The school has joined forces with the community to raise cash to pay for a defibrillator on the Alcester Park estate.

The fundraising campaign is in memory of staff member Julie Bennett’s husband Clive, who died suddenly of a heart attack in November, as reported by the Herald.

Clive, who was 59, was a dedicated youth football coach at Alcester Town Football Club and played a huge role in supporting players and fundraising for the club.

Alcester Academy is throwing its efforts behind a Go Fund Me campaign launched by the club and community in honour of Clive, which has already raised £3,600.

On Valentine’s Day, the school will hold a fundraising day to boost that total as much as it can.

Today (Friday 14th February), pupils who donate £2 will be allowed to swap their uniforms for red-themed clothing.

There will be prizes for the most creative outfit, and fundraising buckets around school for pupils who want to chip-in loose change.

Year 11 school captains Charlie, Darcie, Liv and Tom with Year 7 STEM ambassadors who have been selling their heart badges.

Valentine-themed cakes will go on sale at break and lunchtime and there will be a ‘guess the number of sweets in the jar’ competition.

A collection at the school gates at the beginning and end of the day will give parents and carers a chance to contribute.

The school’s science, tech, engineering and maths (STEM) ambassadors have designed and made heart badges and are selling them to fellow students and staff for £2-2.50, with all proceeds going to the defibrillator fund.

So far, the STEM team has raised £420 and they hope to boost that amount between now and Valentine’s Day.

Clive, who grew up in Bidford and went to the village primary and high schools, met Julie in 1985 and moved to Alcester in 1988.

The couple married in 1991 and had three children Shannon, Cameron, and Tom.

Clive worked as part of the sales team at Alcester-based Walls and Ceilings International for 21 years.

His colleagues paid tribute to his commitment, strength, and unwavering presence and described him as a mentor and friend to many.

As a coach at Alcester Town FC, he guided a team from under 6’s to under 16’s and was instrumental in their winning many trophies.

Alcester Town praised Clive as an “integral part of the club” and for helping with fundraising, club tours and the move to Stratford Road.

Clive’s close links with the club extended to his family as Cameron is a Sunday player and manager, Tom has also played for the club, while Shannon and Julie have been staunch supporters over the years.

Club officials said: “RIP Clive, you will be missed not only here, but around the town by the many friends and family who knew you.”

Clive’s funeral was on 18th December at St Nicholas Church in Alcester.

Alcester Academy headteacher Sarah Mellors said Julie, whose role is pastoral support within the school’s learning support unit, is being kept in touch with everything going on at the school connected to fundraising.

Ms Mellors told the Herald: “Everybody at the school is behind this cause which was running before, but because of the sad loss of a member of our staff’s husband, we’ve got behind it as a school, with her permission.

“Clive was a very well-known figure in the community and Julie is pleased the school are behind the fundraising campaign.

“As well as our STEM group raising more than £420 already, parents have been donating via the Go Fund Me page.”

“Next week I’m taking assembly with a colleague so that students not only realise we are fundraising but why it is so important in the local community.

“It’s a whole-school effort by students, parents and governors, all supporting.

“If we can work towards raising enough for a second defibrillator, my goodness that would be phenomenal.”

Asked about the mood in the school following the tragedy, she added: “It’s been tough.

“Julie has worked here for many years and Clive had worked at Walls and Ceilings in Alcester for 21 years, so the family are well known within the whole community.

“There are many staff who’ve worked at the Academy for a long time and have known Julie for a long time.

“Her children came through the school, so many of the staff here taught them – I was here when her two lads were here.

“Many staff wanted to go to the funeral and pay their respects to Julie – we had students and parents going.

“It’s shifted now – the sadness has turned into a positivity about what we can do to support this, if it should ever happen in the future.

“There is still great sadness.”

“But because of what’s happened, we’ve all said, ‘Right, what can we do positively now to get behind the family?”

To donate to the Go Fund Me Campaign, search for ‘defibrillator in memory of Clive Bennett’. Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdhtfsph