Grades were expected to be down this year as GCSE results were picked up around the Stratford district, education leaders warned.

The Association of School and College Leaders said results are likely to be ‘uneven’ across different schools and areas after the pandemic.

The schools watchdog has been urged not to “rush to judgments” after this year’s GCSE results, which are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021.

Izzy Cooper and Mery Sutherland pick up their results at Chipping Campden School, where they will be going on to sixth form. (58879575)

Pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their grades on today (Thursday), after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.

Similarly to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.

Last year, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and students were instead given results determined by their teachers.

Overall, 28.9% of UK GCSE entries were awarded one of the top grades, up by 2.7 percentage points on 2020.

In 2019, when exams were last held, only a fifth (20.8%) of entries achieved at least a seven or an A grade.

