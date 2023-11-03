A thoughtful new initiative, Community Links, by Shipston High School got under way on Thursday (19th October) which saw students deliver much-needed donations to the food bank at St Edmund’s Church.

As he helped to unload the bumper load of collected items, Year 10 student Finlay Marshall told the Herald: “When you see what’s happening in Ukraine, Gaza and Israel… people aren’t as lucky as us, and even here some people don’t have the luxury of food, even basic essentials. We’re all human, we all have the same rights, we need to work together and support each other.”

Donations have never been more in demand at the Shipston Food Bank, according to treasurer Ed Jackson. He explained: “It’s really important we keep getting donations, demand for the food bank increased by 300 per cent last year, while donations dropped by a third. Donations like this from the high school make a real difference.”

Find out more about the Shipston Food Bank here.