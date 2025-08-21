Graduating Year 11 students began opening their GCSE results around the Stratford district from 8am this morning.

While older students also got BTec results.

The Year 11 students began their secondary school journeys at the height of the Covid pandemic, and education chiefs have praised this year’s excellent results as a sign of their resilience.

The general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, Pepe Di'Iasio, said pupils exhibited "grit, determination and resilience" during the pandemic.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that students "had to face many issues that other year groups will never have to face. All the challenges of being at home and not having the support that secondary schools would have wanted to put in place".

This year, over 6,600 Warwickshire pupils have completed GCSEs or equivalent practical and applied learning qualifications

GCSE results day at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School last year. Updated photos when we have them. Photo: Mark Williamson

Early results indicate a positive picture across the county, however full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Councillor Wayne Briggs (Arbury, Reform UK), Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said: “I’d like to congratulate all Warwickshire students who will be receiving their GCSE results today. This is a significant milestone and the culmination of two years of dedicated hard work. We're incredibly proud of your achievements, and it's fantastic to see such positive early indications from schools across the county.

“Some pupils may not have got the results they hoped for, so I’d like to remind them that there are many options available such as further education, apprenticeships, or other training. Support and guidance are available through schools and colleges, as well as services like Shaw Trust and the National Careers Service.

“Whatever your results, we want to assure you that your future can still be bright, and we're here to help you explore all your options to be as skilled and happy as possible."

Young people getting their exam results this week can seek advice, guidance and support through their schools and colleges. Additionally, young people can contact Shaw Trust (previously known as Prospects), Warwickshire County Council's commissioned careers support service for free independent careers advice and support, by calling 0247 032 1950 or visiting the website: Targeted Information Advice and Guidance - Midlands - Shaw Trust

Information about searching and applying for an apprenticeship can be found at https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

The National Careers Service offers free information and advice about education, training and work on 0800 100 900 or via the website: https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/

To appeal a final grade detail on the process can be found at https://www.gov.uk/appeal-qualification-result/request-review

For more information about next steps and education and training options post 16 visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/setforthefuture

Results from individual schools when we have them.

Shipston High School

Shipston High School students have achieved fantastic GCSE results this year, writes headteacher Gavin Saunders, and I congratulate them all. Students in year 11 worked extremely hard studying for their exams, and their commitment has been rewarded with impressive individual performances and extremely strong results across the school. All students should be very proud.

These results show how hard students work at the school, resulting in excellent progress. Year 11 are vibrant contributors to school life, and superb grades and impressive life skills combine to give students exciting futures as graduates of Shipston High School.

Shipston students have achieved strong grades in core subjects, well ahead of national averages. Over 76% of students secured grades between 4 and 9 in English and Maths, well ahead of national averages. Shipston students secured an impressive array of top grades 8 and 9 across the subject range, including students with multiple grades at 7, 8 and 9.

Students have achieved the challenging grade 9 in a wide variety of academic subjects, including Art, English, English Literature, French and History. It’s very impressive. Results include a student with five grade 9s and three grade 8s, with yet more with multiple grades 9, 8 and 7. As important as individual grades achieved is the sustained progress from students, with an impressive majority exceeding their expected outcomes.

Consistently engaging lessons and a rich extracurricular education, and the many activities preparing students for adult life, enable students to have real choice as they leave us. 2025 results clearly show the strong academic focus of Shipston High School. All students should be congratulated. Well done to everyone.

There was an atmosphere of celebration and pride in the school as results were collected.

Shipston students have excelled in 2025; congratulations.

King Edward VI School (K.E.S.)

King Edward VI School (K.E.S.) is again celebrating record-breaking GCSE results, with over 90% papers receiving the top 9 to 7 grades and nearly half of all papers receiving a grade 9. Thirty-eight students achieved five grade 9s or better including Tommy Duxbury, Daniel Lourenco, Aaryan Saran and Saketh Yeddula who obtained ten grade 9s.

Bennet Carr, Headmaster, said “Achieving over 90% of grades at 9 to 7 is an exceptional accomplishment. These results are, of course, the product of sustained hard work by individual students, combined with the high-quality teaching and support provided by our staff. It is, therefore, a collective achievement of which everyone can be rightly proud. I share in our students’ delight and look forward to following their continued progress, alongside those who will be joining us in the Sixth Form”.

Alcester Academy

THERE were some outstanding results, the school said this morning (Thursday), with 86 per cent of students achieving a grade 9-4 in English and in maths at GCSE.

The results will see Alcester Academy students head off to study A-levels at sixth-forms such as Alcester Grammar School, King Edward VI School and Stratford Girls’ Grammar School.

The school, which does not have a sixth-form, said it would also be supporting students looking to take up apprenticeships and vocational courses.

Alcester Academy students with headteacher Sarah Mellors.

In a statement, the school added: “For this cohort of students, the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to have a considerable impact on their education. As such, they did not sit KS2 tests and therefore former progress measures that have been used for attainment are not available.”

Chair of governors, Mike Dean, said: “The commitment from the staff at the school to support the students continues to contribute enormously to such positive outcomes. Staff at Alcester Academy go the extra mile to ensure that students feel valued and supported throughout their entire school career.

“Considerable interventions provide bespoke guidance for the students and aspirations across the school are always very high.

“We are extremely proud of what has been achieved for the students in 2025, and we wish them every success for their future.”

Alcester Grammar School

FOR the second year in a row, Alcester Grammar School students set new records, producing the school’s ‘best-ever GCSE results in a normal exam year’.

It said 56 per cent of students scored an average grade of 7 or above while 44 per cent of all entries achieved a grade 8 or above, and 19 students achieved at least six grade 9s.

Principal Rachel Thorpe, said: “On behalf of Alcester Grammar School, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 151 students of the Year 11 class of 2025 on their significant academic achievements. Their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

“We are delighted that the majority of these students will be continuing their academic journey in our sixth-form and wish them and all our students every success in their future endeavours.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the staff of AGS for their unwavering commitment, which was instrumental in securing what are, for the second year running, the school's best-ever GCSE results."

St Benedict’s Catholic School, Alcester

ST Benedict’s saw 66 of students achieve a grade 4 or above in English and maths - a result which puts the year group above the national average.

The school said it was also delighted with the strong results in religious education - a third (33%) of pupils achieved grades 9-7.

Other highlights included Spanish with 44 per cent of students achieving grades 9-7 while 29 per cent of pupils achieved the highest grades in history.

Principal Claire Paddock said: “We are so proud of every student collecting their results today. They will be remembered as a resilient group of students who responded well to both academic and pastoral support systems.”

Individual pupil highlights this year included Nela Stefancinova with eight grade 9s, and Mackenzie Huddlestone with seven grade 9s.

Ms Paddock added that she and the school were looking to welcoming many of the students to sixth-form and “look forward to continuing to support their educational journey.

“For those moving on, we wish them well in their exciting futures that lie ahead.”



