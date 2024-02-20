Buy high res photos at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p566475626

ELEVEN King Edward VI School pupils have been successful in gaining offers from Oxbridge colleges.

The University of Cambridge has offered places to David Ansell (medicine, Peterhouse), Eilis Boden, (human, social and political sciences, Selwyn), Ishan Das (medicine, Churchill, not pictured), Connor Doyle (economics, Trinity Hall), Callum Maughan (music, Trinity) and James Nash (land economy, Downing).

King Edward VI School Oxbridge candidates pictured with Bennet Carr, headmaster, and Amaryllis Barton, the school’s Oxbridge coordinator. Photo: Mark Williamson

The University of Oxford has offered places to George Clifton (mathematics, Hertford), Sofia O’Casey (Arabic, St John’s), James Smyth (chemistry, Somerville), Cameron Spruce (music, St Peter’s) and Emily Stobart (economics and management, Jesus).

Headmaster Bennet Carr said: “The Oxbridge selection process is uniquely challenging, both academically and personally, and I am thrilled that these students have had their hard work and dedication rewarded with an offer. I am sure that they would wish to join me in thanking the academic staff who have supported them so well in preparing their applications”.