AT age 16, Stuart Goldsmith and his friend Noel Byrne took the X16 bus from his home in Leamington to Stratford. Outside the Shakespeare Centre, they performed a street show that included juggling fire and walking on broken glass.

Now, aged 47, Stuart recently made his debut on Live at the Apollo and has established himself in the world of comedy. Taking to the stage around the world and falling in love with comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, Stuart studied A-Level theatre at Stratford College.

“We did our first ever street show in Stratford, and we were juggling and breathing fire,” Stuart told the Herald.

“After a couple of improvised 15 minute long shows we got moved on by the Shakespeare Centre, because we were coating their windows with carbon from all the fire breathing.

“This was one of the most fundamental moments of my life. I was sitting on the X16 with Noel after the show, counting the money we'd made and we realised ‘this changes everything we don't ever need to get real jobs’. We're not talking serious cash, it was probably about 30 quid for a day's work, but we were only teenagers.

“That was an illuminating moment in my life, that then saw us form a comedy double act whilst we were at Stratford College studying A-Level theatre. We became street performers at the Edinburgh Festival, and it was there that I fell in love with stand-up comedy.”

Stuart, who now lives in South Bristol, has fond memories of his time at the college, and he was influenced by teaching staff on his course.

“The course was great, the people were great. I always want to shout out a couple of specific teachers who worked there for a long time. Ed Pinner was just so wonderful, he's an actor now. He was an incredibly good theatre teacher who was also an actor at the same time.

“I think that's fantastic for young people to see someone teaching who's also doing the thing they're teaching you. Gordon Valens was the architect of the theatre course there and we loved Gordon.”

The main topic of Stuart’s comedy is climate change, one he admits is unusual but also a topic he embraces.

Comedian Stuart Goldsmith.

“I write about the stuff I can't stop thinking about and increasingly, that is the climate emergency, which is not traditionally a topic for comedy because it's scary and complicated and it feels like it's a long way away. We're not evolutionarily equipped to deal with subjects like that.

“I've learned over the years that comedy can be an amazing tool to help people consider topics they'd rather not think about. I've sort of applied my particular skillset now to trying to investigate the climate crisis, find out more about it, and also sort of interrogate my own inner fears about it and my own hypocrisies and all of those things.

“If I can make that funny and bust some myths about climate action and recycling and so on, then that feels to me like not only is it a way to have a good time as a comic, which I've been lucky to do for 20 years now, but also to give something back to the world and try and do something a bit more positive.”

Stuart gave an example of the sort of joke he would tell during his sets, and how he uses facts and figures within his comedy.

“Food is a huge cause of carbon dioxide emissions. What people eat and the choices they make are really important. If you can get someone to switch from beef to pork, it reduces their food emissions by 20 per cent, that's an interesting fact I found out. I talk about that on stage in the context of me feeling like ‘I'm going to end up vegan, but I don't want to be vegan.’

“What I say is, ‘if you can reduce someone's emissions by 20 per cent if they switch from beef to pork, then I just need to get five of you in the audience to do that, and that will mean I don't have to be vegan.’”

Over the years Stuart has taken to some of the biggest shows around, but his Live At The Apollo set came out on top for him.

“I wasn't nervous beforehand, but I was very excited. And I put more work into that set than any other gig I've done. I've been on Conan in the United States and on Comedy Central, but that one really is kind of the daddy. That's partly because of the room, which is, the Hammersmith Apollo seats 4,000 people but it’s an old style theatre. So it feels really intimate.

“The whole of my set was about the climate crisis and I managed to make it funny enough to make 4,000 people give me several rounds of applause and laugh at me.”

Stuart is now also working with businesses to encourage them to do their part for climate action. To find out more on this, visit www.stuartgoldsmith.com.