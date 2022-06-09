“IT’S like having a new man.”

These were the words of delight spoken by Val Clifford after she saw her husband, Stuart, emerge from his close shave for charity which raised £1,200.

Stuart Clifford before th charity head shave in aid of funds for Avon Support. Photo: Mark Williamson A32/5/22/3202. (57035778)

But Val actually got two new men because Stuart was joined by their son, Tom, who also took part in the shave on Saturday, 28th May.

“Stuart has had a beard all our married life,” Val said. “He’s had it trimmed twice since Christmas but this time he went down to a number one.

“Tom had the same and now I’ve got my new team of young men.

Stuart Clifford has his beard and hair shaved off by hairdresser Debbie Lawley. Photo: Mark Williamson A32/5/22/3208. (57035780)

“It’s a big difference – it’s taken years off them. It’s nice to see their faces and their smiles. Stuart always smiles with his eyes but the beard made you look at that and not his eyes.

“He’s said everything feels a bit drafty since the shave.”

Stuart is well known around Stratford for running the family stonemasonry business, Clifford and Sons, and was recognisable for his full bushy beard and thick hair, but all that was shaved off to raise money for Avon Support at a fundraising fete which included cakes, savoury stalls, clothes and toy sales, and face painting.

“The whole family and our friends worked very hard for the fete and we are proud to support this Stratford-based charity,” said Val.

Stuart Clifford has his beard and hair shaved off by hairdresser Debbie Lawley. Photo: Mark Williamson A32/5/22/3213. (57035784)

“Our son, Tom, benefits from this social club for adults which is helping him to go to the pictures, the pub, play darts, golf, ten pin bowling, arts and craft fairs, music and other social activities.

Stuart and Tom’s shaves each took 15 minutes to complete but what happened to all that hair after the job was done?

Stuart Clifford has his beard and hair shaved off by hairdresser Debbie Lawley. Photo: Mark Williamson A32/5/22/3218. (57035786)

Val has the answer: “I spread it through the hedges so the birds can make nests and that’s better than the birds making nests in Tom and Stuart’s chins.”

At Saturday’s fundraiser, even William Shakespeare – in the form of Stratford resident Paul Workman – made a guest appearance but the Bard’s beard escaped the clippers on this occasion.

Stuart Clifford and his son Tom reflected on their new with hairdresser Debbie Lawley. Photo: Mark Williamson A32/5/22/3227. (57035788)