A PROFESSOR has shared his struggles to find blue badge parking spots in Stratford.

John Nuttall used to walk or cycle everywhere but after suffering a stroke, his disability forces him to drive into town.

Several times when he’s driven into Rother Street, all seven bays reserved for blue badge holders have been already taken.

In June, he was issued with a ticket and fined £75 after finding all the accessible parking spots in the car park full and pulling over temporarily, to wait for one to become free. He is unable to park in a ‘normal’ bay, as that does not give him enough room.

He said: “I can only walk short distances now and use a rollator. I have visited Rother Street car park seven times, only to find it full.”

Professor Nuttall said he was not raising the issue for his own purposes but wants to draw attention to the wider picture of terms of how many accessible parking places are needed in Stratford, and whether there are enough bays to meet that demand. He also cited research showing there is widespread misuse of blue badges.

This is both through able-bodied friends and relatives ‘borrowing’ the badge to illegally park in an accessible spot, as well as fake, doctored and stolen cards that are widely available to buy online.

According to the national agency for blue badge fraud investigations (BBFi), although it is a criminal offence under the Road Traffic Act to misuse a blue badge, it’s estimated that one in five badges are being used by someone other than the badge holder.

A blue badge can be used only by the named badge holder, or by a person who has dropped or is collecting the badge holder from the place where the vehicle is parked.

Former police officer Elizabeth Dixon, who runs Accessible Stratford, explained accessible parking is handled by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), and confirmed the town has its quota of blue badge places.

Ms Dixon, who was injured while on duty and now uses a wheelchair, said: “There is government legislation on the requirement for blue badge parking numbers, provided by WCC, and they are just about on their quota.

“It’s something I check from time to time, and I know we've not lost any over the years, and we've gained one or two.

“The blue badge parking spaces we have are spread out around town, which is good for blue badge users and it includes car parking and on-street parking.”

When displaying a valid blue badge, council car parks are free and without a time limit. On-street blue badge bays are free and without a time limit, unless stated, and on-street general parking is free and without a time limit, unless stated.

More information about the location of accessible parking spots and other facilities in Stratford can be found on Accessible Stratford’s website www.accessiblestratford uponavon.co.uk and on a leaflet that can be downloaded.

