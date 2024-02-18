A MOVE towards greater equality in the car park used by the district council looks set to go ahead – but still saw the Tories accused of sour grapes.

Two Conservative councillors, including group leader Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes & Compton) put forward a motion in December to get rid of seven spots held for councillors in Church Street car park, opposite the council’s Elizabeth House headquarters. It was considered at this week’s meeting of the council’s cabinet with a final decision to be taken at the full council meeting later this month.

During the week the car park is not open to the public between 8am and 4pm, with spaces available for council staff, councillors and Elizabeth House tenants, with permits.