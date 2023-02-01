TEACHERS in Stratford-upon-Avon joined colleagues across England and Wales in a walk out over pay.

Teachers on strike at Holy Trinity Primary School, Stratford. (62186612)

The day of strike action, which was backed by 100,000 teachers nationally, saw picket lines at some school gates across the district on Wednesday 1st February.

The National Education Union has called on government to increase teachers’ pay in light of the current cost of living crisis and to safeguard the future of the profession for generations to come.

Richard Sandle-Keynes, who teaches at Holy Trinity CE Primary School in Stratford and who was on strike today, said: “I want to be in my classroom teaching pupils because I love my job but this is the only way to get people to sit down and talk around a table. Many parents have honked car horns to show their support.”