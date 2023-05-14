A MAGNIFICENT coronation cake, complete with orb and sceptre, took centre stage as residents of Chapel Street, Wellesbourne, got together to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Baked by Caroline Honey, her creation was judged the worthy winner of the cake competition by nine-year-old Erin Tompkins and six young helpers.

Cake competition winner Caroline Honey, left, and Charlie Ball, who won the crown competition.

Partygoers enjoyed a shared buffet which included a coronation quiche, and a fun afternoon featuring a royal quiz, coronation word search and live entertainment from resident magician Terry Welch.

The afternoon was brought together with musical backing, supplied by DJ Tom Waight and finished with a patriotic sing-along, the National Anthem with party time dancing heading towards the sunset hours.

Wellesbourne Lions members Steve Guice, Max Max Down, Paul Gibson, Elaine Merrygold, Steve Skinner, Mary Geisler, Simon Oram and Rob Parton enjoyed the Coronation celebrations at Wellesbourne Sports Club. Photo: Iain Duck

Elsewhere Wellesbourne Lions provided refreshments, food and entertainment – which came courtesy of the Banjo Man. “We all had a good sing-along,” Lions member Mary Geisler told the Herald. “It was a really lovely day, everyone enjoyed it – it was an opportunity to get together over tea and cake and have a good catch up.”

Visitors to Chedham’s Yard in Wellesbourne were invited to enjoyed tea and cakes as, from left, Ian Hope, a resident blacksmith, Margaret Taylor, tour guide, Eric Lawley, trustee, and Derek Apps, volunteer, carried on with their roles at during the Coronation celebrations at the historic workshop, garden and visitor centre. Photo: Mark Williamson

Volunteers at Chedham’s Yard put on a right royal tea party for visitors on Saturday afternoon.

The heritage site prides itself on putting on a different themed event each week to compliment the blacksmithing and woodturning demonstrations, and guided tours.

Traditional British bakes such as lemon drizzle and Jamaican ginger cake were washed down with a cuppa.

Despite a quiet start, trustee Eric Lawley said: “We had a good number of people through the doors towards the end of the day as people had seen the coronation and wanted some fresh air. It is a very tranquil place, and they thoroughly enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere.”

Volunteers get stuck with the Big Help Out at Wellesbourne allotments.

The rain failed to dampen volunteers’ enthusiasm at the Big Help Out on Monday at Wellesbourne allotments where they helped improve facilities and assisted some of the less able plot holders.

Ten tasks undertaken by team of 14 people which included moving a shed intact, weeding, planting, strimming, and mowing as well as laying out a car parking space.

There were plants for sale under a soggy gazebo decked in union bunting and volunteers were rewarded with numerous breaks served with refreshments and plenty of carrot cake.