The sun is out in Stratford, which often attracts more street drinkers and anti-social behaviour.

However police have been given extra powers that will enable them to put a dampener on those using the streets as a location to party and commit other undesirable behaviour.

Stratford District Council has finally officially announced a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that seeks to address anti-social behaviour linked to alcohol consumption in the town.

It means that officers have authorisation to ‘require a person to stop drinking alcohol and surrender any alcohol container in their possession, where anti-social behaviour is occurring, or in their reasonable belief is likely to occur.’

A breach of the order can be dealt with through the issuing of a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of up to £100. A person who is guilty of an offence is liable on conviction in the Magistrates’ Court to a fine up to £500.

The PSPO proposal was granted by the SDC Regulatory Committee on 5th December, bringing the order into effect.

Boundary of Public Spaces Protection Order implemented in Stratford

In the new year, SDC said it needed to install signs warning of the PSPO enforcement, and was awaiting delivery.

The Herald has asked the council on why it has taken almost six months for the PSPO announcement, which was made yesterday (Wednesday), and is waiting for a response.

Over the last three years, there has been an increase in complaints from residents regarding criminal and anti-social behaviour linked to alcohol use in Stratford.

And in a public consultation conducted on the proposed PSPO, 96.3 per cent of respondents supported the proposed condition around alcohol consumption and acting in an anti-social manner within the defined area around the wider town area, see map.

South Warwickshire Police Chief Inspector Simon Ryan, said: “We are already hearing positive things from residents as we use the PSPO as one of the many tools at our disposal to deal with anti-social behaviour in the town.

“Combined with other actions we take – including ongoing neighbourhood patrols – the PSPO gives us the ability to intervene early when we see behaviour that might escalate.

“It’s very important to make it clear that the PSPO does not cover all street drinking, and this is not a ban on alcohol consumption in the town centre. The powers are just intended for those who are causing anti-social behaviour.”



