A special project to support the homeless, socially isolated and vulnerable through music has returned in Stratford, having been put on hold by the pandemic.

Musicians Nigel Clark, Jack Blackman, Pat Hannon and Laurence Dring with Doug Armstrong of Street Arts project and Rebecca Hallworth of Stratford Playhouse.

The Street Arts Project, which will begun again on 15th April, was originally part of the Stratford Link Project, but has been operating as a stand alone project since the closure of the homeless centre two years ago.

The project sees professional musicians Nigel Clark, Jack Blackman and Wes Finch work alongside Street Arts founder and organiser Doug Armstrong, to help the homeless, isolated and vulnerable create song lyrics and pick up basic guitar skills.

Doug said: “‘The quality of work and teaching is outstandingly high. The musicians relate brilliantly with those in the group and we are aware that the need for our project is even greater now since a year of isolation and lockdown.

“Lockdown has been tough for them, some have been put up in B&B and hotel accommodation, but they’re still stuck in their rooms. We’ve been trying to stay in touch, but they’re all really excited about the project starting again.”

In the past Street Arts has held concerts at Stratford’s United Reformed Church and even released an album called Hope.

Doug added: “We’ve got loads of material now so we’re hoping to get back into the studio soon and record another album. The way the sessions work is we sit down and discuss topics and then we either work with the guys to come up with lyrics or they come up with them on their own, everything is their words.

“We’d love to do an even bigger concert next time, but we’ll just have to wait and see what is allowed later in the year.”

The project is also supported by SDC who fund the hire of Stratford Playhouse for Street Arts.

The project runs on Thursdays 12-3.00, is free of charge and newcomers are welcome.