Stratford's Wood Street pavement works completed a week early

Wood Street’s pavements are safe to walk once again after improvement works were completed ahead of schedule today, ending a three year wait for safer paving around Stratford.

Improvement works on Wood Street began on 17th January and were completed today (30th March), bringing to a close the three-phase plan that began in January 2020 with work on the pavements of Bridge Street and High Street.

Warwickshire county councillors Jenny Fradgley (Stratford West) and Kate Rolfe (Stratford South), were among the councillors who used their delegated budget to fund the initial two phases of work on Bridge Street and High Street. The scheme is also fully supported by Cllr Tim Sinclair, county councillor for Stratford North, who took up the role in May 2021.

The new paving is made from smaller slabs and a more robust material designed to withstand the weight of heavy goods vehicles, whose deliveries on the street had caused a large amount of wear and tear over recent years.

Stratford county cllrs Jenny Fradgley, Kate Rolfe and Tim Sinclair said in a joint statement: “The Wood Street Works have been a major project which have taken over three years to complete. The design, finance and fitting of the work into a very busy schedule of improvement activity within the town have all posed significant challenges.

“We are very happy to have been able to work together with county officers to achieve safer pavements along Wood Street. It’s great to see these works completed ahead of schedule and they do represent a huge improvement. We were as concerned as anyone about the state of these pavements and so we are really pleased to see the investment here. These improvements represent good news for residents, visitors and our local businesses alike.”