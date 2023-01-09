Stratford's Victorian market organisers agree that cancelling final day was right decision

IT was the right decision to end Stratford’s Victorian Christmas Market early because of the snow and icy conditions.

That was the message from a debriefing meeting held between organisers, Stratford District Council, Stratford Town Council, LSD Promotions and Stratford-upon-Avon BID.

According to minutes from the meeting, held on 20th December, businesses in town reported to BID that they had taken record amounts of revenue across the first three days of the market, which started on 8th December.