Stratford's Royal Shakespeare Company pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

THE Royal Shakespeare Company has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen who had been patron of the company since its inception.

Queen's visit to the RSC (56627773)

In a statement Catherine Mallyon, RSC executive director, and Erica Whyman, the acting artistic director, said: “We are deeply saddened at the news of The Queen’s death, and our thoughts are with her family, and particularly our president, HRH The Prince of Wales.

“Her Majesty the Queen has been Patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the company was created.

“Her Majesty last visited us in Stratford-upon-Avon on 4th March 2011, to open formally the transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre. This was a memorable day in the history of the RSC where she met and talked with members of the company and those involved in the redevelopment and transformation of the theatre.

Queen's visit to the RSC (56627765)

“It was a great pleasure for us to rehearse with HRH The Prince of Wales in preparation for his poetic tribute to his mother on her 90th birthday in 2016. We were honoured to be part of such a special moment.

“Shakespeare’s Henry VIII contains a prophecy by Archbishop Cranmer about the baby princess Elizabeth I:

She shall be, to the happiness of England,

An aged princess; many days shall see her,

And yet no day without a deed to crown it.

“Translated to our times, Elizabeth II sought the happiness of England with her steadfast service, certainly lived many days, and did a great deed on everyone.”

The RSC added that there may be changes or cancellations to future performances. Ticket holders will be contacted.