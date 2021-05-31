Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford's roads jammed as sunshine brings out visitors

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:23, 31 May 2021
 | Updated: 13:24, 31 May 2021
Google map showing the congestion on Monday afternoon (47730928)
Google map showing the congestion on Monday afternoon (47730928)

TRAFFIC congestion was causing problems around all routes into Stratford today (31st May) as visitors flocked to the town.

The easing of lockdown restrictions, the bank holiday and some sunshine have seen a surge in people visiting the town.

Motorists reported having to queue for 30 minutes along the Warwick Road to get into the centre of Stratford while cars were also queuing along the Birmingham Road and back onto the A46.

One Twitter users advised: “The queues into the town are miles long, the car parks are already full.”

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Traffic and Travel Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE