Stratford's roads jammed as sunshine brings out visitors

TRAFFIC congestion was causing problems around all routes into Stratford today (31st May) as visitors flocked to the town.

The easing of lockdown restrictions, the bank holiday and some sunshine have seen a surge in people visiting the town.

Motorists reported having to queue for 30 minutes along the Warwick Road to get into the centre of Stratford while cars were also queuing along the Birmingham Road and back onto the A46.

One Twitter users advised: “The queues into the town are miles long, the car parks are already full.”