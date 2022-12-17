Stratford's Pashley Cycles opens new design and development facility

A NEW design office and development workshop has been opened at Pashley Cycles.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street opened the new facility at the Stratford company in Masons Road on Wednesday (14th December) and was given a tour of the business by Steven Bell, Pashley’s general manager, and Adrian Williams, managing director.

Adrian Williams and Andy Street. (61382013)

The facility continues Pashley’s investment in design and development, which has seen it win commissions for the London Santander bike-share scheme in London, and a bicycle and lock-dock scheme for the West Midlands, a bike-share scheme that is currently being expanded.

Pashley is also developing – and has orders for – a zero-emission electronic cargo vehicle, targeted at the last-mile delivery market as well as designing a new range of consumer bicycles for 2023.

Mr Williams said: “Innovation and design are essential if we are to sustain and grow our business and so it is only right that we should invest in new facilities and equipment.

“Having design, development and manufacture under one roof allows us to respond to our customers in a timely manner, thereby giving us a competitive edge in the market.”

Andy Street, Steven Bell and Adam Tranter. (61382017)

Mr Street added: “The way we move around our cities is changing and so we’re already seeing much more final mile delivery solutions via cargo bikes. It was great to discuss Pashley’s response to this change and see first-hand an iconic brand in the region designing, innovating, and manufacturing mobility solutions that will help businesses decarbonise and improve efficiency.”