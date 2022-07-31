Stratford's new waste service starts on Monday but there are concerns for some users

A NEW waste collection service starts on Monday (1st August) aiming to provide a greener solution for the district… but there are concerns it could leave some residents facing a stink.

Stratford District Council is introducing its 123+ collection service alongside Warwick District Council. The service – contracted to Biffa Waste Services Ltd – will provide a weekly food waste collection, a fortnightly recycling collection and a three-week collection of rubbish in the black bins.

The aim is to make it easier for people to recycle food waste and reduce the amount sent to landfill and its impact on the environment, part of the district council’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis.