IT’S no exaggeration to describe new outlet Nelly’s Retro and Vintage as an emporium of wonder.

Located in the old CA Rookes wine merchant’s building at 7 Western Road, Stratford, it is brimful of fascinating antiques, retro items and curios.

Kate Barley-Clarke of Nelly’s Retro and Vintage. Photo: Mark Williamson N5/6/22/3702. (57052089)

Opening it has been a labour of love for Stratford couple Kate and Steve Barley-Clarke.