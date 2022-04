THE team behind a new shop in Stratford’s Sheep Street is aiming to set a new Guinness World Record – with the world’s largest bucket of candyfloss.

Paul Ellis of Ellis in Stratford is going for the world record with his buckets of candyfloss. Photo: Mark Williamson S31/4/22/9041. (55906691)

Paul Ellis, who’s just launched sweets and ice-cream business, Ellis in Stratford, is waiting for confirmation that the five-gallon monster-helping of spun sugar, made by wife Davina, has smashed international records.