Stratford's new family-run business that's serving up bubble tea

Bobapom Bubble Tea owner Nina Saunders, centre, with her daughter Maddie Saunders, right, and staff member Michelle Yu.

THERE’S nothing as British as a cup of tea. Unless that tea is bubble tea, a Taiwanese recipe that combines tea, milk, fruit juices and ‘bubbles’ of tapioca balls.

The brightly-coloured drinks, which have been around in Asia since the 1980s, are the speciality of a Stratford business that has been set-up during lockdown Old Red Lion Court.

Eric and Nina Saunders are behind Bobapom, aiming to introduce the bubble tea craze to Stratford’s residents and visitors.

“People who haven’t come across it before are curious to try it,” Nina said.

The business is a family affair for Nina and Eric, who live in Bearley with their three teenagers.

The business is named Bobapom after a combination of ‘boba’ and ‘Pomi,’ the couple’s pet name for their 16-year-old daughter Maddie.

A huge fan of bubble tea, Maddie’s now become expert at making it.

“It’s a bit of an art because there are so many ingredients and everything has to be carefully measured and added at exactly the right point,” Nina explained.

The couple’s 13-year-old twin sons also help in the business, with Joseph on the till taking orders and Frankie behind the scenes.

Nina and the family travelled all over the UK to do their research into bubble tea, sampling hundreds of different types.

However, Bobapom is not just about tea as the family business also serves bubble waffles stuffed with ice cream, cream, chocolate, sauces or fruit; doughnuts; ice cream; fresh juices and black sugar milk tea.

At the moment, the store is mainly takeaway with some seating outside but Nina has plans to create more seating inside and eventually extend that into the upstairs.

She added: “People ask if I want to open more shops in the future but I’m not thinking too far ahead, because I want to keep all of my focus on making this one work.”