Stratford's new cafe/bar will specialise in cocktails

A NEW café-bar will open its doors in Stratford this weekend.

Café Cocktail will open on Saturday (23rd July) in the former Music Café unit on the corner of Greenhill Street and Windsor Street.

The proprietor is Matthew Hiscoe, who trained as a chef at Wilton’s of Jermyn Street in London, but since returning to Warwickshire has worked at Ettington Park Hotel, Bistrot Pierre and the George Townhouse, Shipston, where he was general manager. The café will be a family affair as Matthew’s wife, Ginnene, will be operations co-ordinator, having worked in a number of local hospitality venues.

The team also includes director and shareholder, Jill Wall, who worked for South African Breweries in the ‘80s before taking on house renovations and interior design projects. Her artwork will be displayed at the bar.

They said the business will serve specialty coffee, cocktails, German and Belgian-style craft beers and wine curated by Berkmann Wine Cellars. On the food front, there will be selections of cured meats, fish and cheeses, and plant-based cuisine using locally supplied produce.