Stratford's new butcher's shop to open in October

WHERE once there was cheese, there will soon be meat.

Looking forward to the opening of The Artisan Butcher owner Terry Dyer, centre, Sam Fellows, shop manager and butcher, left, and Rod Adlington of Adlington Ltd, supplier of free range chickens and turkeys.

The Artisan Butcher is opening on Wood Street, Stratford, in the unit once occupied by Paxton and Whitfield.

Owner Terry Dyer, who lives in Stratford, is planning to open on 1st October, in a new venture that will add to his first premises in Market Harborough.

Expect an enormous counter displaying an array of organic, free-range and outdoor reared beef, pork, lamb, poultry, game, sausages and cured meats.

The ethos of the business is to champion low-intensity farming and source high-quality meat from local farmers wherever possible, something Terry says customers appreciate.

“When people shop at an artisan butcher’s, they can taste and see the difference,” said Terry, who lives on Banbury Road with wife Elspeth.

Terry says people often visit artisan butchers because they’re fed up with flavourless, tough meat.

He pointed out: “When you have a sirloin steak as an occasional treat, you want it to be tasty and tender.

“We sell a lot of beef to steak-lovers, because of the huge difference in consistency and flavour and tenderness.”

Only paper packaging is used for meat products, he says, because meat in vacuum pack bags tends to ‘sweat’.

His long career in the meat business includes time at a company which owned 30 abattoirs and at a meat company selling to multinational clients.

The team offers click and collect and home delivery through the website and customers can also download an app to order product, as well as collect rewards in a loyalty programme.

Working with him in the Stratford shop is butchery manager Sam Fellows, who also has plenty of experience in the trade.

Terry summed up: “I’m excited and looking forward to opening and with our shop being in such a busy street, I’m hopeful we’ll get a lot of people walking in.

“It may take a while but I’m confident we’ll build a great business based on quality product and good service.”