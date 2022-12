New year fitness resolutions were given a boost with the opening of a new budget gym at Stratford’s Maybird shopping centre this month.

PureGym opened at the site of the old Poundstretcher shop next to Matalan on 16th December.

Pure Gym manager Jade Williams, left, and assistant manager Leah Perkins. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61532106)

Part of a national chain of more than 330 branches, PureGym aims to be easily accessible and affordable.