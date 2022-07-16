Stratford's new £50k art installation project at the Rec

A NEW art installation has been erected on Stratford Recreation Ground.

We Shadows has been created by art collective Ruby Road as part of an Open Spaces project.

We Are Shadows art installation at Stratford Rec (57855038)

Six other Warwickshire towns have also seen public artworks funded by £194,000 from the government’s Getting Building Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) and £150,000 from the county council’s Place Shaping Fund.

Located near the natural play area and tennis courts, We Shadows may look like a rather colourful bench but the artists describe it as “a multi-use intervention”.

A spokesperson explained: “We Shadows invites young (and those young at heart) people to lie, sit and dream on ‘beds’ located in the park. Typographical spells created with young people of Stratford and designed by Ruby Road associate – local artist Clare Pentlow – are etched into its canopy, which casts playful shadows and coloured light across the piece.”

We Are Shadows art installation at Stratford Rec (57855040)

The project has also seen sculptural and conceptual artworks installed in Atherstone, Bedworth, Leamington, Nuneaton, Polesworth and Rugby.

Helen Peters, chair of the culture and tourism business group at CWLEP, said: “It is exciting to have reached the stage where all the Our Spaces installations are reaching completion.

We Are Shadows art installation at Stratford Rec (57855036)

“Supporting towns across Warwickshire is important for the local economy and the Our Spaces project has allowed us to do just that. The seven installations bring a unique story to each town, encouraging people to visit and spend time enjoying everything the towns have to offer.”

In all, the total cost per site of the seven installations was around £49,000.

Justifying the seemingly high cost, a spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council explained: “The costs involved covered everything from technical designs, site investigations, structural engineering, artist fees, programme curation and development work with a specialist contractor. In creating We Shadows, this not only contributes to ongoing improvements for the whole of the Riverside area but also helps to connect the urban and green space of the town through the ongoing activation work being carried out with local creatives and by the young people and businesses of the town.”