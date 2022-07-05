STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi has been named the new chancellor following the resignation of Rishi Sunak.

Nadhim Zahawi MP Photo: Mark Williamson. (57787261)

Boris Johnson looked to be under pressure to quit as prime minister after the resignations of Mr Sunak and the health secretary Sajid Javid.

However, while some junior members of government also resigned, the rest of the cabinet have backed Mr Johnson to remain in No 10.

Speculation was rife on social media for some time that Mr Zahawi was going to follow the former chancellor and health secretary with his own resignation – he remained silent about his future for a long time when he’s usually in the front row to defend the prime minister.

Then, just before 10pm, the former education secretary and vaccines minister, was given the keys to No 11 Downing Street. His loyalty has paid off.

Mr Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle also confirmed that Steve Barclay will be the new secretary of state for health and social care. And Michelle Donelan is the new secretary of education.

Earlier, Mr Sunak has resigned, saying “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Other resignations included Bim Afolami, who quit as Tory vice-chair, Andrew Murrison who resigned as a trade envoy to Morocco, and ministerial aides Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie.