CHESS tables, a snakes and ladders game, a music area and model of Shakespeare’s Birthplace could be included among the new attractions at a revamped mini golf course in Stratford.

It’s been 14 months since the last balls were sunk at Stratford Minigolf on the Recreation Ground – it was closed in 2021 at the end of its lease.

The location of the golf course, next to the bowls club. Image: Google (61592739)

Stratford District Council, which owns the site, wanted the course to be updated as part of wider plans that will add to the attractions on the Rec.