Stratford's mini golf set for huge upgrade with two courses, new cafés and chess tables
Published: 13:11, 29 December 2022
| Updated: 13:12, 29 December 2022
CHESS tables, a snakes and ladders game, a music area and model of Shakespeare’s Birthplace could be included among the new attractions at a revamped mini golf course in Stratford.
It’s been 14 months since the last balls were sunk at Stratford Minigolf on the Recreation Ground – it was closed in 2021 at the end of its lease.
Stratford District Council, which owns the site, wanted the course to be updated as part of wider plans that will add to the attractions on the Rec.