Stratford's mini golf course to close after 20 years

The mini golf course on Stratford’s recreation ground will close after twenty years of family fun, community togetherness and plenty of putting.

Paul Noon of Stratford Mini Golf. Photo: Mark Williamson R58/10/21/5393. (52689233)

Stratford Minigolf, which has been open since 2001, is closing on Sunday after its lease runs out, and although the future of the riverside course is currently in doubt, scores of Stratfordians can look back on two decades of a treasured local favourite.

Manager Paul Noon, who has managed the course for six years, said: “For me personally it’s the end of six of the best years of my life, and for Martin and Linda, who I worked for, the end of this long association with Stratford.

“It is a business and a tourist attraction but we’ve always tried to make it a safe haven for people. A lot of adults with carers come here, and we have a lot of elderly people on a walk who might not play golf but come for a cup of tea and a chat. Especially during COVID it was really nice that people could see another face and have some outside interaction.”

The course was not only a local gem, but a magnet for people from miles around, providing healthy competition for the town’s biggest attraction standing on the other side of the river.

Paul said: “People that visit Stratford as an annual pilgrimage may visit the theatre, and they may go on the river, but a lot of people do come to play minigolf. I can run a sort of cinescreen of faces through my mind of people who’ve come back time and again.

“You meet some really interesting people. Watching a two-year old pick up a club for the first time and love it, or a lady of 95 years old go round in a score of 45, it’s just about being with people. And I met my wife here. What’s not to love about it.”

Tributes to the end of an era have poured in from Stratford residents, among them former Mayor Maureen Beckett, who said: “It has been such a big part of our lives since we had grandchildren. Every time they visited we had to have a walk down to the Rec and play mini golf.

“It wasn't big and brash, but people of every age enjoyed the simplicity of it. Thank you, Paul, for overseeing it for so many years, and for your sense of humour even when it was bucketing down.”

Former Mayor Roy Lodge said of Paul: “From hosting dementia groups, befriending carers and just generally being a lovely caring person, his philosophy was never to underestimate the power of kindness to transform. Kindness starts with one – it can transform a community.”