Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford's mayor cleans up play park after travellers leave mess

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:40, 18 August 2022
 | Updated: 12:41, 18 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

THE mayor of Stratford, Cllr Gill Cleeve, cleaned up human faeces and toilet paper left by travellers at Cottage Lane playing fields, Shottery, after they occupied the site.

Cllr Cleeve told the Herald she was messaged by a resident on Monday (15th August) and informed there was still human waste and rubbish on the children’s play area.

Rubbish bag at Cottage Lane, Shottery. (58678863)
Rubbish bag at Cottage Lane, Shottery. (58678863)

She added: “I thought, I’m going to go down there to clean it up myself.”

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE