Stratford's mayor cleans up play park after travellers leave mess

THE mayor of Stratford, Cllr Gill Cleeve, cleaned up human faeces and toilet paper left by travellers at Cottage Lane playing fields, Shottery, after they occupied the site.

Cllr Cleeve told the Herald she was messaged by a resident on Monday (15th August) and informed there was still human waste and rubbish on the children’s play area.

Rubbish bag at Cottage Lane, Shottery. (58678863)

She added: “I thought, I’m going to go down there to clean it up myself.”