Stratford's mayor cleans up play park after travellers leave mess
Published: 12:40, 18 August 2022
| Updated: 12:41, 18 August 2022
THE mayor of Stratford, Cllr Gill Cleeve, cleaned up human faeces and toilet paper left by travellers at Cottage Lane playing fields, Shottery, after they occupied the site.
Cllr Cleeve told the Herald she was messaged by a resident on Monday (15th August) and informed there was still human waste and rubbish on the children’s play area.
She added: “I thought, I’m going to go down there to clean it up myself.”