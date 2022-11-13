Stratford's marathon needs your creativity for medal design competition

SCHOOLCHILDREN across the district are being asked to get creative for a competition to design the medal for next year’s Shakespeare Marathon.

The winning design will be made into the medals which will be given up to 3,500 runners when they cross the finish line on Sunday, 23rd April.

The competition, which is being run by the Herald and Stratford Rotary Club, is for anyone under 18 years of age who lives in the Warwickshire area.

Last year's winning design.

As well as seeing their winning entry turned into a medal, the design will also feature on a T-shirt made by Sporting Print. A £50 Amazon voucher is also up for grabs.

The Stratford Rotary Club event is one of the area’s biggest community fundraisers as well as a fantastic chance to take on the challenge of a marathon or half marathon.

Race director Samantha Wheeler said: “I’m delighted that we are able to team up with the Herald again to bring the competition to a wide audience.

“Anyone under the age of 18 who lives in the area can enter, just design a medal that best visually represents the marathon and the town of Stratford upon Avon.”

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, added: “The medals for the Shakespeare Marathon are something special – they resemble miniature artworks and make lovely collector’s items for all the runners who make it round the course.

“Last year’s design by schoolgirl Poppy Pragnell was fantastic and I’m proud to include it among my favourites from races I’ve managed to (slowly) complete.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

Shakespeare Marathon 2022 Photos: Mark Williamson and Iain Duck (60167310)

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau is the sponsor of the medals. Andrew Smith, head of the firm’s Stratford office and one of the medal competition judges, said: “The standard and creativity of the designs has always been outstanding and we are delighted to have this opportunity to continue to showcase the talent of Stratford’s young people.

“Your medal design can be round, or square, you can use up to five bold colours to bring your design to life – one of them being black – and you can even include text from the Bard himself.

“Entries can be hand drawn or computer-generated and you will need to include the Rotary logo and the text ‘Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon 2023’.

“Designs that are bold and clear to see will stand out best.”

To enter, send you

One of the main beneficiaries of the marathon is Shakespeare Hospice along with Stratford Samaritans, ESH works and Lifespace Trust. However, around 40 other local charities and community groups also receive donations from the event.

Entry is now open for the marathon and half marathon. Find out more at www.shakespearemarathon.org.uk.

How to enter: