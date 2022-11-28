Stratford's huge Victorian Christmas market set to return for 2022

MORE than 300 stalls will fill the streets of Stratford town centre next week when the Victorian Christmas market returns.

The award-winning event is one of the country’s largest Victorian Christmas markets and takes place over four days starting on Thursday, 8th December.

All things coffee was offer from Thomas Georgiou and John Georgiou of the Fresh Bean Trading Coompay at the Strarford Victorian Market. Photo: Iain Duck V5/12/21/9695. (60927945)

As well as stalls selling gifts, jewellery, clothing and much more, there will be a wide selection of food and drink on sale, including German sausages, Yorkshire pudding wraps and hog roast.

There will also be a funfair with an original Victorian carousel, live music, choirs, stilt walkers, chimney sweeps and strollers.

Father Christmas and his reindeer will also make an appearance along with Frosty the snowman and some other characters.

The market, run by LSD Promotions, will be on Waterside, Bridge Street, Henley Street, High Street, Meer Street and Wood Street.

Road closures start from 2pm on Wednesday, 7th December, and continue until early in the morning on Monday, 12th December.

Rising above it all at the Stratford Victorian Christmas Market were stilt men Steve Kaos, right,.Jebb the Jester. Photo: Iain Duck V5/12/21/9752. (60927938)

As well as the above roads, Union Street will closed to traffic. Rother Street, which will host a stage on the market area, will not be closed - access will be available from Greenhill Street and Windsor Street.

Opening times for the market are:

Thursday 8th December, 10am-8pm

Friday 9th December, 10am-8pm

Saturday 10th December, 10am-8pm

Sunday 11th December, 10am-5pm

Last year’s event did cause traffic congestion around the town centre, but organisers promised to tackle the issue for this year’s market.