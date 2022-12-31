Stratford's hospice searches for a small army of volunteers

WHEN Covid-19 hit, the majority of the country retreated to their homes, stayed away from other people and followed the government rules.

It left lots of brave frontline workers out on their own to face the pandemic and the now well-known dangers that came with it.

Many of these frontline services struggled on with fewer staff members, additional work burdens and no volunteers to help – volunteers were mainly told to stay away and stay safe.

Jeanne Slater has been a volunteer at The Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop in Stratford for the past six years. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61306788)

That was what happened at The Shakespeare Hospice. It’s day centre and shops were closed, and the focus was on the Hospice at Home service, which did – and continues to do – an admirable and very important job for people coming to the end of their lives.

Fast forward a few years and things are getting back to normal for many people and organisations.

However, a huge hole has been left at many charitable organisations that was once filled by an army of volunteers and they are needed back.

Stratford’s hospice is no different. New CEO Tracey Sheridan has plans to get the hospice fully open and operational next year. For that to happen efficiently, there needs to be volunteers. About one hundred in all. That’s quite a large recruitment operation but hopefully one that can be successful as working for the hospice is such a rewarding opportunity.

Just ask the volunteers who have already returned. Jeanne Slater can be found at The Shakespeare Hospice bookshop in Rother Street, Stratford.

She told the Herald: “I’ve been volunteering for the hospice for around six years with the Covid-19 break in between. I decided to volunteer because I had recently retired and had plenty of time on my hands.

“I love reading and books so I thought the bookshop was no better place to volunteer.

“I’m very much a people person and I just love working in the bookshop as I get to meet so many different faces.

“It’s brilliant being a volunteer with the hospice because I’m able to give up my time to help people in need.”

Jeanne added: “It’s very important people get back into volunteering after the pandemic. I was raring to go from the moment the doors of the bookshop opened as I had missed my fellow volunteers and the people that came into the shop.

“If volunteers can get back into it, they’d be giving up a little bit of their time to help those less fortunate than ourselves.”

Shakespeare Hospice volunteer Ileen Fisher chatting with patients this week. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61306798)

Working in the bookshop or another of the hospice’s retail outlets are just some of the opportunities available. The day hospice, which is based in Shottery, also needs the help of volunteers and that’s where Susanna Birley lends a hand.

“I have been volunteering with the hospice for nearly ten years having started in 2013,” she said. “There were various reasons why I wanted to volunteer at the hospice but mainly I wanted to be able to do something in the community.

“The hospice was kind enough to take me on and I have loved every minute of volunteering since.

“Being able to support people and be there for them is something I enjoy.

“It’s vitally important volunteers return after the pandemic as the little things make such a huge difference.

“We can be there so it gives patients someone different to talk to and it allows the carers to have a break.”

The opportunities are not limited to Stratford as the hospice has shops in Alcester, Henley and Wellesbourne. To help with the recruitment of volunteers, a special open day will be taking place at the hospice on Saturday, 14th January, from 10am till 1pm.

For more information about volunteer for the hospice, visit www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk.

Volunteering opportunities

Retail: Till worker/sorter at Alcester

Avenue Farm, Bookshop, Greenhill Street, Henley and Wellesbourne.

Book valuer, Stratford.

Online merchandiser, Stratford.

Online shop, dispatcher.

Fundraising: Event support volunteer, tin collector

Hospice: Receptionists, Communications & PR Assistant.