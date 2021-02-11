Cut us a bit of slack and rethink what you’re doing – that was the message to Stratford District Council from one retail manager.

Sarah Louise Edwards, who has been co-managing Wilfreds the sweet shop in Stratford’s High Street with her sister Lisa for ten years, was in despair at what she called the “devastation” of town centre businesses when she spoke to the Herald.

High Street, then and now.Photo: Mark WilliamsonH1/2/21/9522A. (44255426)

Due to lockdown restrictions, Wilfreds is currently shut but Sarah is dreading the return of the barriers when they are eventually able to reopen.

Like many running shops and restaurants in the town centre, she thinks the barriers are a disaster.

She said: “We’ve complained about the barriers since day one. A lot of our customers are elderly or disabled so like to park nearby. Many of them simply stopped coming into town after the first lockdown.”

She added: “We don’t have a rear entrance so because of the barriers we have to pay £100 per week for a timed delivery.”

The barriers were erected by the county and district councils after the opening of business early last summer to ease congestion on pavements. But, says Sarah, they simply don’t work: “It’s hard-wired into our brains to walk on the pavement, not in the road. No one takes a blind bit of notice. It’s ludicrous and crazy that we have these ugly barriers that are killing off trade in the town. In all honesty, I will be surprised if we will have a business left to return to.”

Wilfreds (44249837)

According to Sarah, many of the current problems could have been lessened if the district council had been more supportive of local people in the past.

She said: “We have been warning for years that you can’t build a town around tourists and now we are seeing the repercussions.

“Our business rates are £50,000 a year for a small one-room shop. The council should be catering for people that blooming live here and cut us some slack on the business rates.

“I don’t know who the council are employing, but monkeys from a circus could do a better job than they are at the moment.”

With many of Bridge Street’s premises empty, Sarah says the town now looks more like Evesham than Stratford.

“My family have been in Stratford for five generations and we are watching it go to the dogs,” she added.

Uncertainty is a killer says Stratforward

JoE Baconnet, director of Stratforward Business Improvement District, said: “The centre for retail research has said that they expect the first half of 2021 to be worse than 2020 – which in turn was the worst year for retail failures since the financial crisis of 2008.

“The big problem is that no business can plan for a route out of the pandemic. The government is wary of giving people hope.

“The pressure on businesses is acute as current grant regimes for business across all town centre sectors are not sufficient to allow previously viable businesses to keep going.

“Many rightly feel that the grants in lockdown enabled them to survive through 2020 only for them to face serious problems just as the vaccine rollout is starting.

“Many businesses do not have anything like the cash reserves or financial support they had last year – that’s what’s needed now, more support to allow them to plan for reopening properly.

“It will save businesses, jobs and, crucially, tax income.

“We should all be working to an agreed recovery plan but we’ve been back in lockdown or raised tiers so many times that no one knows where in the recovery plan we are.

“I’d argue that for some of our businesses, we are in crisis again rather than pre-recovery, recovery or transformation.

“What we all need to ensure is that investors and businesses know what story they are investing in. That will give confidence. Uncertainty is a killer for investment.”

Commercial estate agent Tim Cox is optimistic

ESTATE agent Tim Cox has been dealing with commercial properties across the Stratford district for more than 25 years.

He said: “Stratford is going through a period of change and there are quite a few empty shops, but we are getting quite a few enquiries from people wanting to take the shops.

“We’ve been through various recessions where we’ve seen a downturn in businesses and the takeover of internet retailing, but nothing has had the impact of the pandemic.

“The good thing is that I think Stratford as a town will bounce back well.

“This week I’ve agreed terms with someone on a shop on Bridge Street, and I’ve got an offer on another. I’m also expecting an offer from a national retailer on a premises I am marketing on High Street.

“Inevitably we will see a lot of change in the town centre. A lot of landlords are looking to convert the upper floors, which were historically empty and just an add-on for the ground-floor retailer. Now they are becoming residential. That will be good for the town as we see more activity.

“The pandemic presents better opportunities for the independent retailer rather than the nationals, who are obviously having a rough time and only come into town if they are given huge incentives.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for some independents to come in and negotiate some quite good terms.

“The biggest ongoing issue is business rates, which used to be a small percentage but now it is a major overhead for occupiers – any help there would be appreciated. Town centre parking is always a contentious one but we’ve got to encourage people to be able to come into the town centre. If it’s expensive or difficult, then people will go up to the Maybird Centre, where they can park for free. It’s the classic out-of-town versus in-town situation. But I think people will always want to come into the town centre.

“It’s not going to happen overnight but I am optimistic that Stratford will bounce back.”