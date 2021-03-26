Stratford's dragon boat races are expected to return in September

THE dragon boats will head back to Stratford this year, allowing the Shakespeare Hospice to run one of its important fundraisers.

Teams are being invited to do battle on the River Avon on Sunday, 19th September.

Like all the hospice’s main fundraisers, the race was cancelled last year but in light of the government’s roadmap announcement the dragons will be back.

Event organiser Bridget Richards said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the Dragon Boat Race back this year and hope it will be an exciting day out people can look forward to.

“The hospice nursing teams have been going out and supporting people in the community throughout the past year, at a time when we have not been able to run our fundraising events and our shops have been shut for much of the time.

“We are looking forward to the shops reopening from the target date of 12th April and also have some exciting virtual events coming up – but we are pleased we can also look forward to the Dragons returning and then our Santa Scramble at the end of November.”

Crews of up to 17 people can take part in races of about 250m. Each boat has a drummer beating time to keep the paddlers in unison.

No experience is required - teams will have crew briefings and training and all equipment is supplied, including life jackets.

For entries made by the end of March there is an early bird offer.

Find out more at http://bit.ly/3crPe0W.