Stratford's Dirty Duck pub to get refurb inside and out

THE Dirty Duck pub in Stratford is to be given a makeover – both inside and out.

Plans have been submitted that would see the front and back terraces, and the bar area inside the Grade II-listed Waterside building, refurbished.

The Dirty Duck (61659858)

Work inside the pub, owned by Greene King, could include new bar fittings, flooring, fixed seating and general decoration, including the toilets. The two separate bar areas would be retained, and the actors’ bar would get a new door.