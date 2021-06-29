Stratford's Covid testing centre at the RSC to close

Close-up of of healthcare worker testing a patient for coronavirus during pandemic.. (48698846)

THE Covid lateral flow test (LFT) site in Stratford will close tomorrow (30th June), it has been confirmed.

The LFT service was based at the RSC’s Other Place Theatre and was one of five rapid test sites in Warwickshire.

Just one of these – the site located in Nuneaton – is to remain open.

All PCR test sites in the county for those with symptoms of Covid-19 will also remain open.

Warwickshire County Council said the LFT centres were no longer necessary as test kits can be picked up from pharmacies, mobile testing services, or booked online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The council added that the closures will also free up resources to continue efforts to control the virus.

Dr Shade Agboola, director of public health for Warwickshire, said: “In line with the national government strategy for testing and the continued decline in the number of residents using the community LFT test sites, we will be changing the way in which testing is delivered in Warwickshire from the 30th June 2021.

“With access to testing much easier now, more residents are testing at home. It’s great to see that the community test sites have made a difference and in total 195,000 tests have been carried out across the county to date. This has helped to build confidence around testing to the point that residents are now testing at home.

“This is a real tribute to all those working at the test sites, and I would like to personally thank them all for the work they have done to support testing over the last year to help to keep Warwickshire communities safer.”

She added: “With cases continuing to rise across the county, I would urge residents to test twice weekly at home as they have been doing to monitor the spread of the virus. The rules of hands, face, space and fresh air are still key to reducing the spread, as is getting both vaccine doses as soon as they are offered. If you do have any symptoms of Covid-19, then please self-isolate immediately and get an NHS PCR test.”

To book an PCR Covid test appointment call 119 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting

For more information on testing or support and advice for those self-isolating visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/