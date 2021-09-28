Stratford's Covid Response Awards - volunteering and care during a pandemic

CELEBRATING and recognising the volunteers and the care that was shown during the pandemic will be part of the focus of Stratford Herald’s Covid Response Awards.

Covid Response Awards logo (51662785)

And those are also the reasons why Stratford District Council is supporting the initiative, by sponsoring the Community Response Award.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of the council, said: “Whilst the district council’s cabinet’s focus is very much centred on supporting businesses, protecting jobs and developing a thriving economy, the opportunity to sponsor the Community Response Award stood out as the preferred choice on this occasion.

“Over the last 18 months we have witnessed the coming together of communities to help others in need during the pandemic right across the district from villages and towns, as well as from outreach rural settlements, and consequently this award is the most inclusive one for our residents.

“We also feel that this is an initiative that ward members can really support, together with their parish and town councils to encourage and recognise the outstanding volunteering involvement from their communities.’

The Covid Response Awards are aiming to highlight the positives that have come from the district’s businesses over the last 18 months.

Stratford District Council (45156143)

While the Covid pandemic has caused unprecedented issues for all sectors, it has also sparked a huge amount of creativity, innovation and community support.

Our awards aim to recognise the achievements of the district’s businesses during the crisis and help boost their recovery as the economy starts to grow once more.

There are eight categories covering a wide range of areas. And they are open to all businesses, not matter how large or small.

Entering only takes a few minutes – firms can nominate themselves or be put forward by others. A panel of independent judges will announce a shortlist and choose the winners.

Each entry will be measured against the category criteria and the judges’ selected finalists will be announced in the Stratford Herald ahead of the awards ceremony.

Enter at www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/covid-response-awards. The closing date is 14th October.

Categories