Stratford council's pest service to be exterminated
Published: 09:00, 08 February 2023
| Updated: 09:46, 08 February 2023
THE pest control service provided by Stratford District Council looks set to be ended, if recommendations being put to the authority’s ruling cabinet at a special meeting next Monday (13th February) are approved.
In a paper being presented to the cabinet by officials it is explained that the service is discretionary and historically had a maximum of five staff. But this had gradually been reduced to make savings over the past years.
At the start of 2022 the service was operating with two full-time equivalent pest control officers providing a wide range of domestic pest control treatments at cost price to residents and some commercial contracts.