Stratford council's pest service to be exterminated

THE pest control service provided by Stratford District Council looks set to be ended, if recommendations being put to the authority’s ruling cabinet at a special meeting next Monday (13th February) are approved.

In a paper being presented to the cabinet by officials it is explained that the service is discretionary and historically had a maximum of five staff. But this had gradually been reduced to make savings over the past years.

At the start of 2022 the service was operating with two full-time equivalent pest control officers providing a wide range of domestic pest control treatments at cost price to residents and some commercial contracts.